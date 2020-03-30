Hell-bound bus: AIIMS staff follow no social distancing as they are packed off like sardines to hospital

After the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed Delhi AIIMs. Netizens also questioned Delhi AIIMS administration for not following social distancing rules while ferrying its staff.

One user said, "This is shocking. AIIMS staff is being ferried in DTC bus with no scope of social distancing." While other user said, "these are people who work in AIIMS are exposed to patients as well as doctors too .. where is social distancing here.. aint we inviting the trouble here."The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has issued a document to address the cases of novel coronavirus in the country. The document called COVID-19 Preparedness Document', which was issued on March 27, is meant for circulation within the hospital. The document, however, may be modified as per the progression of the disease in India and when more data becomes available regarding epidemiology, transmission, and treatment.

According to the document, all symptomatic individuals, who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days, all symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, all symptomatic healthcare personnel, asymptomatic direct and high risk contacts of a confirmed case fall in the category of suspected novel coronavirus case and should be tested once between day five and day 14 after contact. While a person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms is considered as confirmed COVID-19 case.