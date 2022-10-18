Six die as helicopter carrying pilgrims crashes near Kedarnath; SDRF and NDRF rush to the spot

Helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes; casualties feared |

Uttarakhand: On October 18, Tuesday, a helicopter carrying 6 Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashed in Uttarakhand's Garud chatti, killing all six onboard.

The victims comprised two pilots and four pilgrims. The chopper is reported to belong to Aryan Aviation and was taking the pilgrims to Kedarnath. Teams of SDRF and NDRF have rushed to the crash site.

The search and rescue operation is underway.

A police official said they were awaiting more information.

#Watch | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from #Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited



— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 18, 2022

The Aviation Union Minister took notice of the incident and called it extremely unfortunate. He also said that he was in touch with the state government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss.

The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 18, 2022

"The incident of the crash of the helicopter carrying the pilgrims in Kedarnath is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this grief," tweeted the Uninon Home Minsiter, Amit Shah.

केदारनाथ में श्रद्धालुओं को ले जा रहे हेलिकॉप्टर के क्रैश की घटना बहुत दुःखद है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गवाने वाले सभी लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 18, 2022

A senior civil aviation ministry official said the helicopter involved in the crash was operated by Aryan Aviation.

"According to the preliminary information, a Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN crashed on the way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to bad weather," a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.