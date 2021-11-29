'Heights of irresponsibility, indiscipline couldn't be tolerated': Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemns 12 opposition members' unruly acts

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi commenting over the suspension of 12 MPs in Rajya Sabha on day one of Winter Session of Parliament said that opposition was insolent, they didn't let Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduce the ministers even at the start of the monsoon session.

He said that Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen placed a hanging loop on MP Shanta Chettri's neck. They blew whistles, behaved inappropriately and climbed on top of tables.

"Arpita Ghosh (TMC), who resigned recently, tried to break glass and enter, leading to an injury of a female worker. Whenever we questioned this, Congress, TMC, or CPI(M) promised it won't happen again. Once even the Chairman cried, still we managed to talk it out," the minister added.

Their heights of irresponsibility and indiscipline couldn't be tolerated, added Pralhad Joshi.

"Piyush Goyal and I repeatedly requested them that we're ready to close this chapter if they express regret and say this won't happen again in front of the chamber, but they still denied it," he said. Further he added that we didn't want this, but keeping the chamber's dignity, we had no other options.

Delhi | 12 MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha today because of very unfortunate incidents that happened during the Monsoon session: Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs pic.twitter.com/50hQcK9dCp — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

Today the minister also wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu noting that the suspended members caused irreversible disgrace to the House and demanding exemplary remedy which will not only act as deterrence but also restore the credibility of Parliament.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Joshi in detail mentioned the incidents of unruly and violent behaviour of the suspended MPs and dubbed their behaviour as "unlawful, criminal and contemptuous".

"The 254th Session of Rajya Sabha would indeed be counted as most reprehensible and shameful session in our Parliamentary history," Joshi said about the Monsoon session.

Stating that the disgrace caused is irreversible and no amount of condemn and repent can undo the damage it has done, the minister said the unruly and reprehensible acts such as standing on the table, throwing files at the Chair, obstructing the parliamentary staff from performing their duties, compounded by violent behaviour by some MPs, have brought disrepute to Indian democracy.

The opposition had been continuously disrupting the House during the Monsoon session, but on the last day on August 11 they crossed all limits, the sources said, adding that they manhandled marshals, tried to attack the security staff, tried to throw TV screen and danced on the secretary general's table.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:27 PM IST