Heavy snowfall holds up CMs Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Rawat in Kedarnath; temples close for winter

Snowfall delayed the departure of the chief ministers for Badrinath after they had offered prayers at Kedarnath temple and attended a ceremony for the closure of its portals for winter.

The two chief ministers had arrived at Kedarnath on Sunday and were scheduled to leave for Badrinath temple after the closure of Kedarnath gates at 8.30 AM on Monday.

Heavy snowfall began at Kedarnath on Sunday night and continued till Monday, delaying their departure.

Both the chief ministers, however, appeared to be enjoying the snowfall.