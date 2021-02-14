Heavy security in Manipur's Khengjang village after armed group threatened villagers to vacate houses

Kangpokpi (Manipur): Heavy security has been deployed at Khengjang village in Kangpokpi district, days after an armed group of an underground outfit allegedly fired several rounds in the air and threatened the locals to vacate the village.

The government has deployed personnel of the State Police and Assam Rifles, among others.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured that the village will be fully protected and legal action will be taken against the armed men.