Heavy rains lash Karnataka

Bengaluru

Coastal Karnataka received excess rainfall of 793% in the last 24 hours causing widespread damage. Heavy rainfall in coastal and Malnad (central) regions caused flooding in lowlying areas. One death was recorded in Mangaluru due to wall collapse.

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre, Malnad as a whole received 367% excess rainfall between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday and coastal Karnataka 414.5 mm rainfall followed by Irodi station (in Udupi) at 411.2 mm.

The Karnataka Disaster Management Authority reported that 1,107 houses were partially damaged while over 1,200 people were moved to 31 relief camps opened Sunday.

Flooding occurred in 77 villages in the district and prompted the state government to rush disaster response force personnel for rescue operations.

