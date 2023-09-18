Heavy Rain Triggers Railway Track Washout In Ratlam-Godhra Section, Prompts Cancellations & Diversions

Representational photo |

In the wake of relentless heavy rain in the Ratlam-Godhra railway section of Western Railway, a portion of track washout , prompting significant operational changes and cancellations. However railway authorities are taking swift action to minimize inconvenience for passengers.

Now single line working is on in the affected section ,UP and down both trains are being operated on down track only.

Senior railway officers are on-site overseeing the restoration efforts, which are progressing rapidly.

More than 500 workers have been deployed, and a range of heavy machinery, including Track machines, JCBs, Dumpers, Poclain, and Cranes, has been mobilized to expedite the repair work.

Cancellations

To prevent further delays and bunching, eight trains have been canceled, including, Ratlam - Dahod Special

Indore – Daund Express

Indore - Mumbai Central Avantika Express

Ratlam – Dahod Memu Special

Jaipur - Mumbai Central SF Express

Dahod - Ratlam Special Memu

Daund – Indore Express

Diversions and Short-Terminations:

Over two dozen trains have been diverted onto alternative routes. Additionally, some trains have been short-terminated.