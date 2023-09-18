Heavy Rain Triggers Railway Track Washout In Ratlam-Godhra Section, Prompts Cancellations & Diversions

In the wake of relentless heavy rain in the Ratlam-Godhra railway section of Western Railway, a portion of track washout , prompting significant operational changes and cancellations. However railway authorities are taking swift action to minimize inconvenience for passengers.
Now single line working is on in the affected section ,UP and down both trains are being operated on down track only.
Senior railway officers are on-site overseeing the restoration efforts, which are progressing rapidly.
More than 500 workers have been deployed, and a range of heavy machinery, including Track machines, JCBs, Dumpers, Poclain, and Cranes, has been mobilized to expedite the repair work.
Cancellations
To prevent further delays and bunching, eight trains have been canceled, including, Ratlam - Dahod Special
Indore – Daund Express
Indore - Mumbai Central Avantika Express
Ratlam – Dahod Memu Special
Jaipur - Mumbai Central SF Express
Dahod - Ratlam Special Memu
Daund – Indore Express
Diversions and Short-Terminations:
Over two dozen trains have been diverted onto alternative routes. Additionally, some trains have been short-terminated.