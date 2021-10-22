Heavy rain submerges houses in Rudrapur

Rudrapur (U’khand): Residents of Shivpuri town in Rudrapur district of Uttarakhand are struggling after continuous heavy rains which have submerged their houses, damaged household goods and left them hungry.

Suman Yadav a resident said, "On the night of October 18, our houses got flooded with 5 feet of water. This ruined all our household belongings. More than half of items in our shops also were submerged. We are borrowing clothes from others. We have lost at least 1 lakh rupees." Their house also developed some cracks due to rain.

Meenakshi, another resident says, "Our clothes, TV, Coolers etc. have been ruined. We had ₹ 1000 in our house but we have lost that too. We also lost 30 kilograms of rice. We had our food in a school for 2 days but now we are cooking at our home."

Orange alert in 8 Kerala districts

After a brief interval, heavy downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning battered several parts of Kerala on Thursday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for eight districts of the state indicating very heavy showers.

The IMD, in its latest update, put the districts – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur – on Orange alert.

A 'Yellow alert', predicting isolated heavy rainfall, was issued for Kollam, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts for the day.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:12 AM IST