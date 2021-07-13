Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings respite from scorching heat

Monsoon finally arrived in the national capital with parts of Delhi receiving heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city today will be 25.0 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees Celcius.

The IMD had earlier predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over South-West Delhi, South Delhi and parts of NCR and adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Meham, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Sohana, Palwal in Haryana and Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD had told news agency ANI that the weather conditions continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

After the previous prediction about the monsoon proved to be wrong, the IMD did not announce any further date for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi.

"Monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favourable and we are monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in Peninsular India, parts of North India," the senior scientist of IMD told ANI.

The senior scientist at IMD also clarified that predictions are not 100 per cent accurate, and the Meteorological Department is monitoring the conditions. He said that IMD will study why the arrival of rainfall was delayed in Delhi despite favourable conditions.

(With inputs from ANI)