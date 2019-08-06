Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; waterlogging, traffic snarls during rush hour

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections of the region.

Roads such as Fatehpuri T-point on S P Mukherjee Marg, Rajdhani Park, Kashmiri Gate, Mehrauli-Badarpur T-point and Pramod Mahajan Marg were waterlogged.

Parliamentarians also had a tough time getting into Parliament House complex with a mini-traffic jam because of pouring rains. Rains waters also collected in the first floor of the building which is open to elements.

Delhi Traffic police also alerted the commuters about the traffic jam and waterlogging in and around Delhi on social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, the organisation said, "Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road near Liberty cinema due to waterlogging." "Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road due to waterlogging. 1.Motorists who are coming from Peeragarhigh, take via Karala Ranikheda Mangolpuri to Tikri border," the organisation informed in another tweet. It also posted photographs of the damaged roads for the people.

Monsoon rains have also left several parts of Gurugram and Noida under knee-deep water. In some pockets, water also entered some houses of the National Capital Region. The India Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rainfall and scattered thundershowers throughout the day.