Heavy rain in UP, Telangana; 45 killed

New Delhi: At least 45 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana on Friday, a day after heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Maharashtra’s Pune where schools remained closed and 3,000 people were evacuated.

Fairly widespread rainfall in Bihar and heavy downpour over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely in the next three-four days, the IMD said in a special weather bulletin.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat and fairly widespread rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is also likely during the same period, it added.

Forty-four people have died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday and heavy downpour continued to disrupt normal life across the state on Friday, officials said in Lucknow.

Authorities have ordered schools in Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and some others districts to remain closed on Saturday on account of the heavy rains lashing the state.

The chief minister has asked officials concerned to extend monetary aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and arrange for the injured to get necessary treatment, an official said.

In Telangana, an eight-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured when the roof of their mud house collapsed in Narayanapet district of Telangana due to heavy rains. The minor’s mother is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.