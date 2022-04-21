Heavy penalty will be imposed: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari amid rising EV scooter fire incidents

In the wake of several incidents involving electric scooters over the last two months, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said an expert committee will look into the matter and also talked about heavy fines, among other measures.

"Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents.

In a series of tweets, Mr Gadkari said, "We have constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps."

He also promised new quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles and dangled the possibility of a possible recall of vehicles.

Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 21, 2022

"Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies. We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles.

Earlier this month, a video of an Ola e-scooter engulfed in flames went viral online, triggering a rare government probe. A scooter from startup Pure EV also caught ablaze and a burning Okinawa Autotech Pvt bike killed two people. The companies say they are investigating the incidents.

"If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered," he said.

The minister also urged the companies to take proactive action in the matter, underlining that the government is committed to ensure safety of commuters.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:03 PM IST