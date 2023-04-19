Heatwave: Odisha's Baripada, Jharsuguda at 44.2 degrees Celsius, among the top hottest places in the world

UnSplash (Representative Image)

Odisha's Baripada and Jharsuguda, each at 44.2 degrees Celsius, were among the top 8 and 10 hottest places in the world for the day, according to eldoradoweather.com, a global weather forecast site.

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, saw a gradual rise in mercury levels to 42.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest of the season so far.

The IMD in its latest national evening bulletin, too, mentioned Jharsuguda and Hamirpur in east Uttar Pradesh as the top hottest places in the country for the day.

Meanwhile, a sharp rise in the mercury level in the city—about 5 degrees above normal—accompanied with heatwave-like conditions forced many people to remain indoors.

The IMD said there was no sign of any relief, at least in the next two-three days. It again issued a heatwave warning for Wednesday at isolated places in seven districts: Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh.

The chances of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely to increase by April 21, which will make the mercury level drop by two-three degrees, the forecast said.