 Heatwave: Odisha's Baripada, Jharsuguda at 44.2 degrees Celsius, among the top hottest places in the world
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHeatwave: Odisha's Baripada, Jharsuguda at 44.2 degrees Celsius, among the top hottest places in the world

Heatwave: Odisha's Baripada, Jharsuguda at 44.2 degrees Celsius, among the top hottest places in the world

The IMD said there was no sign of any relief, at least in the next two-three days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
UnSplash (Representative Image)

Odisha's Baripada and Jharsuguda, each at 44.2 degrees Celsius, were among the top 8 and 10 hottest places in the world for the day, according to eldoradoweather.com, a global weather forecast site.

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, saw a gradual rise in mercury levels to 42.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest of the season so far.

The IMD in its latest national evening bulletin, too, mentioned Jharsuguda and Hamirpur in east Uttar Pradesh as the top hottest places in the country for the day.

Meanwhile, a sharp rise in the mercury level in the city—about 5 degrees above normal—accompanied with heatwave-like conditions forced many people to remain indoors.

The IMD said there was no sign of any relief, at least in the next two-three days. It again issued a heatwave warning for Wednesday at isolated places in seven districts: Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh.

The chances of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely to increase by April 21, which will make the mercury level drop by two-three degrees, the forecast said.

Read Also
Heatwave: These states in India have shut down schools amid rising temperature; list here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Same-sex marriage: Know about all five judges residing on SC constitutional bench

Same-sex marriage: Know about all five judges residing on SC constitutional bench

Heatwave: Odisha's Baripada, Jharsuguda at 44.2 degrees Celsius, among the top hottest places in the...

Heatwave: Odisha's Baripada, Jharsuguda at 44.2 degrees Celsius, among the top hottest places in the...

Indian Railways suspends official who delayed Vande Bharat train by 2 minutes in Kerala, reinstated...

Indian Railways suspends official who delayed Vande Bharat train by 2 minutes in Kerala, reinstated...

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi HC restrains all TV news channels from broadcasting chargesheet...

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi HC restrains all TV news channels from broadcasting chargesheet...

WATCH: Cow inaugurates Lucknow restaurant to promote 'organic' food; video goes viral

WATCH: Cow inaugurates Lucknow restaurant to promote 'organic' food; video goes viral