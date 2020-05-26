Heatwave intensifies in Northern India, Rajasthan's Churu district hottest at 47.5°C

New Delhi: Heatwave conditions intensified in most of the northern states of India on Monday, with Churu in Rajasthan scorching at 47.5 degrees Celsius and the mercury breaching the 46-degree mark in parts of the national capital.

While the daytime temperatures in most of Rajasthan were around 45-47 degrees Celsius, Punjab and Haryana too sizzled, with Narnaul recording the highest of 45.8 degrees Celsius. Allahabad was the hottest in Uttar Pradesh at 46.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had issued a red colour-coded alert for north India for May 25-26 when the prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to peak, said dust and thunderstorms are likely to bring some relief on May 29-30.

The heatwave continued to sweep the national capital, with the weather office issuing an "orange" warning for parts of Delhi on Tuesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said some respite from the stifling heat is expected on May 28 due to a fresh western disturbance and easterly winds at lower levels. In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to stay indoors and drink as much water as possible. Intense heat wave conditions were likely at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Kota divisions, the weather office in Jaipur said.