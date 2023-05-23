Heatwave grips northern, central India, mercury soars over 45 degrees Celsius mark; rainfall likely in few days | FP

As the summer season reaches its peak in India, temperatures have soared to over 44°C in the northern and central parts of the country. Najafgarh in Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 46.2°C on Monday.

Other areas such as Narela, Pitampura, Ayanagar, and Palam also experienced scorching heat, with temperatures ranging from 44.2°C to 45.8°C. In response to the high temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for northern India.

Delhi's Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.2°C today while Narela and Pitampura recorded 45.3°C and 45.8°C respectively. Ayanagar recorded 44.4°C and Palam recorded 44.2°C: IMD pic.twitter.com/ui4s5R6rwt — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Heatwave alert issued in several regions

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for regions including south Haryana, Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. However, relief from the heatwave is expected as a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to bring lower temperatures.

#WATCH | "We have issued heatwave alert for today for south Haryana, Delhi, south UP, north MP, Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal. Tomorrow, heatwave alert is not given for any place other than Jharkhand," says IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy



"Yes, there is a strong possibility that is… pic.twitter.com/rTosMR4Owe — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy stated that temperatures are likely to fall in the coming days, leading to an amelioration of heatwave conditions. She mentioned that a heatwave alert is currently not in place for any place other than Jharkhand.

Rainfall likely in North India soon

The IMD has forecasted a possibility of rainfall in northern India, starting from Wednesday. Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are expected to experience rainy days due to a western disturbance. Thunder squalls and strong gusty winds are also anticipated over Uttarakhand and Delhi during this period. This change in weather is expected to provide relief from the scorching heatwave.

Heavy rain in South India

While northern India faces the heatwave, southern states are experiencing heavy rainfall. The weather department's rain bulletin suggests that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in southern India.

States like Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rains, while Tamil Nadu is expected to witness below-average rainfall. The IMD predicts that heavy rainfall will continue for the next few days in these regions.

Impact of rain and damage reports

The heavy rain in Kerala has caused damage in several parts of the state. The IMD warns of possible repercussions from the continuous downpour. However, the rainfall brings relief from the scorching temperatures and helps alleviate the heatwave conditions in southern India.