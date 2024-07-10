Heart-Wrenching! Woman Abandons Husband After Getting Govt Job In UP's Jhansi, Man Requests Woman To Return Home; VIDEO Surfaces

Jhansi, July 10: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi alleged that his wife deserted him and married another man after he landed a government job as a lekhpal (accountant). The husband, who identified himself as Neeraj Vishwakarma, also shared pictures and videos to support his claim. He works as a carpainter.

The man claimed that he got married to the woman two years ago on 6 February, 2022. He added that they had met 5 years ago and had a love marriage.

However, the woman left him recently after she got the appointment letter as lekhpal (accountant).

The man has now written a letter to the DM and has sought his help in the matter.

He claimed that the woman, his wife, is not talking to him anymore and is not even taking his calls.

Dramatic Details

The husband claimed that the woman, Richa, last left home on January 18, 2024. She left home on the pretext of visiting a college. However, she did not return after that.

When the husband learnt that she was going to collect the letter of appoitment as lekhpal, he also reached the collectorate office. However, the man claimed that his wife left from the back door to avoid meeting him.

Repeat Of Prayagraj Case?

The incident reminds one of the incident involving Jyoti Maurya that happened last year in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. PCS officer and SDM Jyoti Maurya was accused of abandoning her first husband after she cleared the prestigious exams.

The husband had alleged that he had helped and financed the studies of his wife Jyoti Maurya but that she abandoned him after getting ahead in life. The incident had become a talking point on social media.