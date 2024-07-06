Heart-Warming VIDEO! Chirag Paswan Stops Convoy To Help Man Injured Due To Accident In Bihar's Sheikhpura

Chirag Paswan Stops Convoy To Help Man Injured Due To Accident | X

Sheikhpura: In a heart-warming incident, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, helped an elderly man who was struck by a motorcyclist and lying injured on the side of the road in Bihar's Sheikhpura on Saturday. The incident occurred on National Highway 33, where the elderly man was hit by a bike, causing him to fall onto the road. At the same time, Member of Parliament from the Hajipur seat, Chirag Paswan, was passing by with his convoy. He stopped his convoy and helped the elderly man.

The incident took place near Dayali village on Saturday as Chirag Paswan was traveling with his convoy to Jamui via the Sheikhpura-Patna main road. Onlookers recorded the video of the incident and it went viral on social media. Internet users are praising the Union Minister for his act of helping the poor man. In the video, Chirag Paswan is seen assisting the elderly man along with personnel from his convoy.

Warning: Disturbing video, Viewer's discretion advised

Chirag Paswan is seen sitting beside the man and then calling personnel from his convoy to carry the elderly man. They carried the injured man and stopped an auto to help him reach the hospital in time. There are reports that Chirag Paswan also helped the man by providing him with Rs 5,000 for his treatment. The compassionate act of the Union Minister is widely praised on social media.

The incident occurred as the elderly man was crossing the road near his village. The victim, identified as Paro Chaudhary, is a resident of Kewati village. He was hit by an unidentified biker who fled the scene after the accident. Reports indicate that the victim's condition is serious, and he has been referred to Pawapuri as his leg is reportedly broken due to the accident.