Health Ministry adds loss of smell and taste as possible symptoms of COVID-19

On Saturday, India reached a rather unfortunate milestone, having recorded more than 3 lakh cases till date. According to data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on it's website, as of Saturday afternoon, India has recorded 3,08,993 positive cases. The death toll stands at 8,884.
As per a Healthy Ministry tweet, the country's recovery rate has now risen to 49.95%. Presently, there are 1,45,779 active cases.
On Saturday afternoon, even as India saw it's highest single day spike in numbers, the Health Ministry released a document outlining the Clinical Management protocols for COVID-19. As per this document, the "signs and symptoms" that have been reported by various coronavirus patients include a loss of smell and taste.
"Loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms has also been reported," the report states.
While loss of taste and smell seem to be recent additions to the list, other symptoms as mentioned by the MoHFW are: fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, expectoration, Myalgia and Rhinorrhea, sore throat, diarrhea.
"Older people and immune-suppressed patients in particular may present with atypical symptoms such as fatigue, reduced alertness, reduced mobility, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, delirium, and absence of fever. Children might not have reported fever or cough as frequently as adults," the document adds.
The Health Ministry quotes data from Integrated Health Information Platform to add that as of 11th June, when the reported symptoms were divided by percentage, 27% had had fever. This was followed by cough (21%), sore throat (10%), breathlessness (8%), Weakness (7%), running nose (3%) and others 24%.
According to a PIB press release, the number of government labs testing COVID-19 samples has now been increased to 642. There are now 243 private labs. In the last 24 hours, 1,43,737 samples have been tested, while the total number of samples tested till date is at 55,07,182.
