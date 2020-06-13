Health Ministry adds loss of smell and taste as possible symptoms of COVID-19

On Saturday, India reached a rather unfortunate milestone, having recorded more than 3 lakh cases till date. According to data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on it's website, as of Saturday afternoon, India has recorded 3,08,993 positive cases. The death toll stands at 8,884.

As per a Healthy Ministry tweet, the country's recovery rate has now risen to 49.95%. Presently, there are 1,45,779 active cases.

On Saturday afternoon, even as India saw it's highest single day spike in numbers, the Health Ministry released a document outlining the Clinical Management protocols for COVID-19. As per this document, the "signs and symptoms" that have been reported by various coronavirus patients include a loss of smell and taste.

"Loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms has also been reported," the report states.