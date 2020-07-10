Health Minister Harsh Vardhan orders 'immediate replacement' of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre

Yet another death had been reported from the hospital on Friday. A 25-year-old junior resident doctor at AIIMS here died on Friday after he jumped from the tenth floor of a hostel, police said. He had been a junior resident doctor at the Department of Psychiatry, and reports suggest that he had been suffering from depression.

Reacting to this, Harsh Vardhan said that he was "shocked and distressed at the news. "He was under treatment for severe depression for sometime now and took away his own life. My heart bleeds for his family. Condolences to them and his colleagues," he tweeted. In a follow-up post the Minister said that he had been "swept by tears" as he read the young doctor's blog.

"I feel very strongly. This self-annihilation must be stopped at any cost! Rest in Peace My Son!" he added.