Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, his wife take second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.
His wife Nutan Goel first took the jab of Covaxin after which Vardhan also took the vaccine shot. They had taken the 1st dose of indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech on March 2.
After taking the vaccine shot, Harsh Vardhan said that neither he nor his wife felt any side effects. He also asked people not to keep any doubts about the vaccine underlining both Covaxin and Covishield are safe and immunogenic.
"After taking first dose of vaccine, neither of us felt any side effects. Both Indian vaccines are safe and effective. A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university," the Union Health Minister said.
"There are only a few rare cases wherein people contracted COVID-19 after taking vaccines. Even if someone tests positive after taking vaccines, it minimalizes the chances of their hospitalization or admission to ICU wards," Harsh Vardhan added.
Vardhan has been appealing to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified comorbidities to immediately take the vaccine. India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified comorbidities from March 1.
(With inputs from Agencies)
