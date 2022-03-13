'He will take UP to greater heights of development': PM Modi meets Yogi Adityanath, congratulates him for BJP's spectacular victory in assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after BJP bagged a massive victory in the assembly elections.

In a tweet PM Modi wrote, "Congratulating him on the historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. In the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people. I am sure that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development."

Yogi Adityanath met PM Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the latter's residence here.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital and is scheduled to meet the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, to discuss the government formation in the state.

He is also slated to meet the BJP chief JP Nadda and party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh later this evening. Discussion on the names of probable faces in the new state Cabinet is likely to be on the top agenda during the deliberations of Adityanath with the top leaders of the BJP.

Notably, this is Adityanath's first visit to the national capital after winning the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

