'He was a helpful man, it's a murder,' says father of Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists at Chadoora Tehsil office in J&K

'Being hit inside an office isn't an ordinary matter. It means it was deliberate, a murder,' said father of Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists at Chadoora Tehsil office of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

In what appears to be a targeted killing, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

He was an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora.

His father demanded an inquiry. "He was a helpful man. He left behind his wife & 7-yr-old daughter," added the father.

Injured Rahul Bhat was taken to Srinagar's SMHS hospital, where he was declared dead.

Condemning the crime, The Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted, "The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime and have used pistol for committing this crime." Meanwhile, the search operation was launched immediately after the incident to nab the attackers.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:06 PM IST