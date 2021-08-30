'He used some words in heat of the moment': Karnal DM on officer's 'crack their heads' remark for protesting farmers

While an IAS officer's 'crack their heads' remark on farmers in Karnal amid their protests against Centre's three farm laws is being widely criticised, Nishant Yadav, Karnal DM defending the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha justified that the officer used some words in heat of the moment but his intention wasn't wrong.

A video of the district magistrate's instructions to the police to use force on farmers had been widely circulated and evoked outrage. Even BJP MP Varun Gandhi had criticised the official.

"It is very simple and clear, whoever he is, wherever he is from, no one should be allowed to reach there. We will not let this line be breached at any cost. Just pick up your lathi and hit them hard... It's very clear, there is no need for any instruction, just thrash them hard. If I see a single protester here, I want to see his head smashed, crack their heads," Karnal's SDM Ayush Sinha is heard saying in the video.

Nishant Yadav justifying Sinha's remark said, "Some words shouldn't have been used. As head of Karnal admn, I express my regret."

"The SDM, on duty, is a sincere officer. He used some words in heat of the moment, he shouldn't have. But his intention wasn't wrong," Yadav added.

Further he alleged that tailored version was presented in the media. "The complete briefing wasn't presented that how did he properly brief Police force where he said that if protesters reach there, they'll be stopped, talked to and if they don't, force be used as there's no force after their naka," he added.

Around 10 people were injured on Saturday. One person also died, which the police later clarified was a case of heart attack. Later in the day, a video emerged that showed a top district official asking policemen to use force on farmers and target their heads.

Menwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar commenting on the matter said, "Although the officer's choice of words was not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order situation there was kept under check."

"If any action has to be taken (against the officer), it would first have to be assessed by the district administration. The DGP is also looking into it. To maintain law and order, strictness had to be ensured," he added.

