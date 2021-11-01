'He should educate himself and read some history': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav's Jinnah remarks

A day after former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhikesh Yadav bracketed Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying they all fought for India's independence, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday criticised Yadav saying that he should also educate himself and read some history.

"Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute. They became barristers and fought for India's freedom," ANI quoted Akhilesh Yadav as saying at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Sunday.

The All India Majlis-e-Itthehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said, "If Akhilesh Yadav think that by giving such statements he can make a section of people happy, I think he is wrong and he should change his advisers."

He also explained that he should understand that Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "Our elders rejected the two nation theory and chose India as their country." Owaisi added.

Ahead of the assembly polls, AIMIM, SP, BJP, BSP, Congress and few other parties have been cmapaiging across the state.

Today, in a latest move, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he will not contest the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections himself even as he announced that an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal is now final.

The RLD enjoys support among farmers of Western Uttar Pradesh and is on the same page with the SP on the issue of opposing the Centre's three farm laws.

The SP has already announced an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SPSP).

On Saturday, Six sitting legislators from BSP and one from ruling BJP joined Samajwadi Party. BJP legislator from Sitapur Sadar, Rakesh Rathore, joined SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. BSP legislators Sushma Patel from Mungra Badshahpur, Hargobind Bhargava from Sidhauli Sitapur, Aslam Chaudhury from Dhaulana Hapur, Aslam Raini from Shrawasti, Hakim Lal Bind from Handiya Prayagraj and Muztaba Siddiqui from Pratappur Prayagraj also joined SP. All these legislators were suspended from party after they had voted SP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections early this year. Another BSP legislator and former minister Lalji Verma has also quit party to join SP.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 04:13 PM IST