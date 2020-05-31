'He is not concerned...': West Bengal govt's Moloy Ghatak slams BJP MP Babul Supriyo for not visiting his parliamentary constituency

At a time when people in West Bengal are inconvenienced due to the lockdown and in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, with many not getting basic necessities like food, TMC and BJP are attacking each other in a bid to garner people’s support, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Labour and law minister in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet Moloy Ghatak has attacked BJP MP Babul Supriyo, questioning why he has not stood by people during these times.

“So much has happened during the corona time, yet he could catch a flight and come to Kolkata, but he could not visit his people in Asansol. He is not concerned about Asansol. He is unaware of what the people are Asansol are doing. The Central government too has done nothing for people.” said Moloy Ghatak.

Ghatak was elected as MLA from the Asansol North Assembly constituency while Supriyo is the MP from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Ghatak was giving a speech at a gathering in Asansol on Sunday while distributing relief material to people.

On May 23, three days after cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh was stopped by police while he was on his way from Kolkata to South 24 Parganas district, which was the worst affected due to the cyclone.

Police however said that Ghosh cannot be permitted to proceed, as permission is required to go from one district to another during the lockdown.