'He is just a child, knows nothing about international politics': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on CT Ravi's 'Taliban of Karnataka' remark

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday likened All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen to the Taliban, the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responding to the leader's remarks called him a child and said he knows nothing about international politics.

Owaisi further commenting on the matter asked, "Will BJP ban Taliban under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)?"

The AIMIM chief earlier today also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the PM is afraid to take the name of the country even though it has occupied Indian territory.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi wrote, "On China, Modi's spokies (spokesperson) demanded China's economic boycott and called Indians "Chinese agents". But the reality is that Modi's trade with China has increased while it decreased with other countries. Modi is too afraid to take China's name even as China occupies Indian territory." "On Afghanistan, Modi's spokies ask their opponents to 'go to Afghanistan' and call everyone "Talibani". But Modi's the only one to have gone to Afghanistan and spent $3 billion. He has not listed Taliban as a terrorist organisation. Modi has still not uttered the word 'Taliban'," he added.

Speaking to news agency ANI ahead of the Kalaburagi city corporation polls, CT Ravi today said, "AIMIM is like the Taliban of Karnataka. The issues of Taliban, AIMIM, and SDPI are the same. Taliban will not be accepted in Kalaburagi."

"He is just a child & knows nothing about international politics. Will BJP ban Taliban under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)?," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responds to BJP National General Secretary, CT Ravi's remark "AIMIM is like the Taliban of Karnataka" pic.twitter.com/Y8WMpJihWR — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

For the unversed, the long-delayed elections to Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporations will be held on September 3 and results will be declared on September 6.

As the three corporations are in North Karnataka, the elections are said to be a direct fight between the BJP and Congress. Besides, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the AIMIM will also be contesting.

Recently, Owaisi organised a padayatra in Kalaburagi and said the AIMIM would look into civic issues such as providing drinking water, and roads, and education. He also emphasised the need to create strong political leadership and presented his party as a fit option.

AIMIM has reportedly fielded its candidates in 21 of the 55 wards.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 06:05 PM IST