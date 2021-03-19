'He is a traitor' vs 'She never keeps her promises': Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari's slugfest intensifies

East Midnapore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed several public rallies at East Midnapore, which is going for polls during the first phase of election on March 27. Without naming anyone, the TMC supremo attacked her former close aide who is now in the BJP camp Suvendu Adhikari, and called him a ‘traitor’.

“Midnapore was under the control of a traitor. Before entering Midnapore everyone had to take permission from that traitor. The BJP is afraid of me because they know that they can buy everyone but not me,” claimed the TMC supremo.

She claimed that if voted to power the BJP will destroy the fabric of West Bengal. “The outsiders (BJP) are trying to capture the iconic places of the state. If they are voted to power then they will destroy the fabric of the state. They don’t even know where Rabindranath Tagore was born. Now if West Bengal rejects them in the upcoming polls, then in the 2024 election they will lose power even from Delhi,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata Banerjee also warned the people of East Midnapore and alleged that the BJP will not leave any stone unturned to woo the voters and will also resort to ‘unscrupulous’ measures to win the election.

Meanwhile, slamming the TMC supremo, Suvendu Adhikari once again challenged Mamata. “The TMC supremo never keeps her promises. I am still challenging her that I will win the Nandigram constituency,” mentioned Suvendu adding that the TMC supremo is showing her leg issue to woo the voters.

The West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh while attending a road show at East Midnapore’s Chandipur claimed that being afraid of defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to get ‘sympathy’ votes.

“TMC supremo knows that she and her party will lose the upcoming polls. This is why she is resorting to sympathy votes. But this time people of West Bengal are aware of the tyrant rule of the TMC for which they will vote in favor of the saffron camp,” mentioned Ghosh.