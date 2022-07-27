'He does not know politics': Santanu Sen after Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs in touch with BJP | Video Screengrab

After actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday claimed that 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with the BJP, TMC MP Santanu Sen said the former does not know politics.

"I heard that Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital a few days back. I think he was mentally ill & not physically...The problem is that he does not know politics," Sen said. "Such statements are an attempt to fool the masses. It has no relation with reality," he added.

Earlier today, Chakraborty claimed that 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with the saffron camp. Of the 38 MLAs, 21 are directly in touch with him, he said.

"At least 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Out of them, 21 are personally in touch with me. When I was in Mumbai, I read in newspapers one fine morning that the Shiv Sena and the BJP have formed the government in Maharashtra," he said while addressing a press conference.

Chakraborty said the BJP is in power in 18 states, and the party's flag will "fly high in a few other states very soon".

"The BJP will not stop its fight in West Bengal. If free and fair polls are held in the state today, the party will form the next government," he said.

The TMC has 216 MLAs in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. The opposition BJP has 75 legislators. However, five saffron party MLAs have joined the ruling party without resigning as legislators.

