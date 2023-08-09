'He Did It As A Gesture Of Affection: Priyanka Chaturvedi Defends Rahul Gandhi's 'Flying Kiss'

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday defended Rahul Gandhi, who triggered a row in the Lok Sabha when he allegedly blew a flying kiss towards BJP leader Smriti Irani during her speech.

The alleged gesture forced the women's MPs of the NDA to signed a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla, demanding strict action against the Congress MP from Wayanad.

While some other Congress MPs present in the House claimed to have not seen Rahul's flying kiss, Priyanka Chaturvedi confirmed that she did see him make that gesture but went on to defend the Gandhi scion.

“I was at the visitors gallery and he (Rahul Gandhi) did it as a gesture of affection. They (BJP) can’t accept love,” Chaturvedi said.

Union minister Smriti Irani called Rahul misogynist, saying the House had never witnessed such an "indecent act".

Responding to the criticism, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore accused Irani of suffering from "Rahul-phobia" and asked her to come out of it.

"Smriti Irani is consumed by 'Rahul phobia' and she should try to come out of it," Tagore said on BJP's charge of 'misbehavior' by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Party general secretary K C Venugopal said throughout the Bharat Jodo Yatra, "those who joined it and watched it, all are giving it as a symbol of humankind and love and affection."

