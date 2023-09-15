'He Always Treats Me Like His Daughter': Journalist Urfana Muneer On Viral Interview With Farooq Abdullah

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's alleged inappropriate interaction with journalist Urfana Muneer went viral on Friday, Septemeber 15, 2023. | Twitter

Breaking her silence on the viral interaction with National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah, journalist Urfana Muneer said that she had an "amazing conversation" with the senior politician. Muneer's reaction came after Abdullah was criticised by BJP and other journalists for asking her intrusive questions while grabbing her hand.

After the interview, which was taken in August, went viral on Friday, BJP leaders and several journalists slammed Abdullah calling him "misogynist". During the interview, Abdullah grabs Muneer's hand and asked her why did she apply mehendi and whether she was planning to get married. To this, Muneer replied the mehendi was for her elder brother's wedding. Abdullah also cautioned the journalist of marrying the wrong man as the man she marries might be "going out with other women."

Watch the video below

BJP's reactions

As the interview gained traction social media, Abdullah came under fire for his alleged inappropriate behaviour. However, Muneera took to X (formerly Twitter) saying that Abdullah has "always" treated her like his daughter. She also urged the critics to not "make fun" of the NC leader.

"This was amazing conversation with Farooq Abdullah Sab he always treat me like a daughter. Media organisations and Social media handlers are requested to don't make fun," Muneera wrote in her X post.

