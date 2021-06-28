HD Kumaraswamy writes to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, requests to halt process of renaming villages in Kasaragod district from Kannada to Malayalam

Wih Kerala renaming some of the names of villages of Manjeshwar in Kasargod district from Kannada to Malayam language, a political dispute has errupted between Karnataka and Kerala. While the process has alread started, Karnataka Janata Dal leader HD Kumaraswamy has written to chief minister Pinararyi Vijayan to halt the process of renaming of the villages.

Kumaraswamy wrote, "I learn from the media that there is a move by the Kerala Government to rename some villages in Manjeshwar of Kasaragod district, which bear a Kannada flavour, into Malayalam." "If this is indeed correct, may I sincerely request you to halt the process in the name of linguistic harmony and cultural co-existence." he wrote further.

He further explained, "Kasaragod, although part of Kerala, has had a seamless affinity with Karnataka for decades, and people in the area have always been accommodative of each other's linguistic heritage. It would be wonderful to continue this tradition." However he said, "there is an argument that the name change may not affect the meaning, but to allow the village names to retain the original Kannada flavour would be greatly appreciated."

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has also said he would write to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to stop changing names of places in Kasaragod district.