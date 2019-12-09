HC seeks ED reply on former BPSL CMD Sanjay Singal's interim bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) CMD Sanjay Singal, lodged in judicial custody, seeking interim bail in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

Justice Anu Malhotra also asked the jail superintendent to get Singal, who has sought interim bail for four weeks on medical grounds, examined by doctors at AIIMS.

The court asked the jail superintendent to place before the prison's regional medical officer (RMO) the medical records of Singal.

Singal has approached the high court challenging the trial court's order by which his interim bail plea was rejected after the ED had contended that the accused had tampered with the evidence in the past and if allowed to come out of jail, he was again likely to repeat that and influence witnesses.

The high court asked the ED, represented through central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan, to file its response on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on December 18.

The court also allowed the oral prayer made by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, representing Singal, that he be allowed to be examined by two doctors of Apollo Hospital at AIIMS at his expense.

Singal, who was arrested by the ED on November 22, is currently lodged in judicial custody till December 19.

Singal, 59, filed the interim bail plea through advocates Arshdeep Singh and Ranjana Roy Gawai, for a period of four weeks, saying he had "fragile health" and he needed to consult "trusted medical professionals and receive appropriate medical treatment, in relation to the multiple ailments the applicant suffers from since several years".

He has claimed that he was suffering from various ailments, including coronary artery disease, spine lumbar, uncontrolled diabetes and severe hypertension.

"The applicant is entitled to seek preventive and ameliorative measures for his health and not be made to wait for an emergency situation which may be life-threatening while in custody," the plea said.

Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned in connection with the case.

The agency had said that he was arrested as he was not cooperating in the probe. The ED has attached assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of BPSL.

The ED said, "An amount of Rs 695.14 crore was introduced as capital by Sanjay Singal (the then CMD of the company) and his family members in BPSL out of artificially generated long-term capital gains (LTCG) by diversion of bank loans fund of BPSL."