HC Restores Case Against Preacher Propagating Sex Selection Technique To Concieve Male Offspring

Observing that religious discourse on techniques to conceive and identify a male foetus prima facie is an offence under the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act 1994 (PCPNDT), the Bombay High Court has restored a case against preacher (kirtankar) Nivrutti Kashinath Deshmukh (Indorikar) who asked couple to have sexual intercourse on even days for a male child.

Justice Kishore Sant, sitting at the Aurangabad bench of the HC noted that “advertisement” under the PCPNDT Act cannot be restricted to diagnostics center's and must be given a wider meaning. “In this case if the words are taken as it is certainly may appear to be advertisement or propagating technique of sex selection. The words advertisement propagation are used in a wide sense and needs to be taken in their wide meaning,” noted the judge.

Court condemns all forms of propagating techniques for foetus's sex selection

The term advertisement would include anyone propagating techniques for foetus’s sex selection and it cannot be “restricted only to the extent of diagnostic canter, clinic but anything that propagates or tries to impose upon the message that by use of certain techniques sex of foetus can be selected”, it added.

On January 4, 2020, Deshmukh addressed a gathering on techniques to conceive a male child and allegedly cited certain extracts from religious books as well as books on Ayurveda. The speech was uploaded on YouTube the same day. He said in his speech that if a married couple have sexual intercourse on even-dates then they would be blessed with a male child and if they have intercourse on odd-dates, they would get a female child. He further claimed that after six months if the foetus in the womb turned to the right it was a male and if it turned to the left it was a female.

The speech was flagged by advocate Ranjana Pagar-Gawande, who is a member of an anti-superstition organization, Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti. Based on her representations, Dr Bhaskar Bhavar lodged a case against Deshmukh under the PCPNDT Act.

Deshmukh's plea case quashed by Court

On July 3, 2020, a magistrate initiated a criminal case against Deshmukh. On Deshmukh’s plea, the sessions court quashed the case against him. Advocate Gawande and Dr Bhavar challenged this before the HC. Public prosecutor argued that Deshmukh’s words clearly propagated sex selection.

However, Deshmukh’s advocate contended that his speeches were based on religious books such as ‘Gurucharitra’, ‘Ashtang Hridayam’, ‘Dharmasindhu’, ‘Santanyog’ to support his claim. The books were already part of public discourse, therefore conveying it wouldn’t amount to advertisement.

The court noted that kirtankars are highly influential in rural and semi-urban areas.

“Writing a book for study for academic purposes cannot be equated with the acts alleged in this case. Preserving & imparting knowledge is always to be done in a particular manner to the persons interested to gain the knowledge. There is no case of respondent (Deshmukh) that he was giving a lecture to students of medicine. He was giving public speech in the form of Kirtan,” the court averred.

“In this case the respondent has not only advertised but has claimed the information about the techniques to be correct and having a scientific base. He also supports that such texts has religious sanctity which make it more serious looking to the people before whom speeches are made,” it added.

