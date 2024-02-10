'Not An Inch Of Land Conceded To China': Home Minister Amit Shah's Big Claim Praising PM Modi On Last Day Of Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday participated on the discussion on on the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishta during the last session of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Shah, in his speech in the lower house, stressed that millions are experiencing spiritual awakening after January 22 Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple in Ayodhya that will go down in history.

The Home Minister said that lord Ram is soul of the country and the nation can't be imagined without Ram.

"No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement. Since 1528, every generation has seen this movement in some form or the other. This matter remained stuck for a long time. This dream had to be fulfilled during the time of the Modi government," the Home Minister said.

Attacking the opposition over its criticism of Ram temple event, Amit Shah asked, "Do you not accept the judgement of 5-judges bench of Supreme Court?

"There's a saying in our Gujarati 'Hawan me haddi nahi dalni chahiye (You should not spoil a good cause)'," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was immersed into Ram Bhakti for 11-days leading up to the Ram temple event on January 22.

The Home Minister went on to praise the Prime Minister for his handling of the Covid pandemic and said he handled multiple difficult fronts like vaccine production and last mile free ration delivery. "The entire world accepts Prime Minister Modi's sensitive and inclusive leadership," Shah said.

"During the same time, China tried to scare us like it did in 1962. PM Modi's leadership took stand with determination and did not give away even an inch of the Indian land," the Home Minister claimed.