Have to make ourselves industry-ready to utilise hydrogen as fuel: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India has already tested hydrogen vehicle and we have to make ourselves industry-ready to utilise hydrogen as a fuel for transport.

Addressing a webinar on implementation of the Union Budget provisions in the education sector, he said that doors are being opened for talented youth in several sectors such as space, atomic energy and agriculture as limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential.

He said the new National Education Policy has encouraged the use of local language and now it is the responsibility of all academics and experts of every language to prepare the best content available in the country and the world in Indian languages.