Have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year: Amit Shah amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday the country was well prepared to contain the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus and that he would not participate in 'Holi Milan' function in the wake of the reports of outbreak of the virus in different places.

Shah also appealed to everyone to take all important measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

"Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself and your family (sic)," he tweeted.