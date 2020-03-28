Have been warned that Delhi may witness 'Stage-3' of coronavirus outbreak: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was told to prepare the national capital for a 'stage-3'-like situation anytime soon, the Indian Express reported on Saturday.

Stage 3 is when the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is spread through the community.

So far, Delhi has reported 40 cases. Of these, 30 cases were of individuals who had come from abroad. The remaining 10 were through community spread.

Last week, the Indian Council of Medical Research chief (ICMR) addressed a press conference, where he said that India had not reached Stage 3 as yet, but cautioned people from venturing outside their homes. This press conference, notably, was before Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a 21-day lockdown of India on Tuesday night.

So far, India has reported 887 cases and 20 deaths. However, this number could be far more than what data suggests due to the lack of testing facilities available for everybody.

On Friday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the country’s senior-most bureaucrat, in a letter to all chief secretaries on Thursday, admitted that there was a gap between the number of international passengers who need to be monitored by the States /UTs and the actual number of passengers being monitored.

He said, "We initiated screening of international incoming passengers at the airports with effect from 18th January 2020. I have been informed that upto 23rd March 2020, cumulatively, Bureau of immigration has shared details of more than 15 lakh incoming international passengers with the States/UTs for monitoring for COVID-19. However, there appears to be a gap between the number of International passengers who need to be monitored by the States /UTs and ihe actual number of passengers being monitored."

Gauba further added that this may seriously jeopardise India's efforts to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 24,136 people and infected 537,569 globally so far.