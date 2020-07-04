Havana reopens after easing of three-month restrictions

So far, 86 people have died from the virus in Cuba as eight new cases were reported on Friday, bringing the total to 2,361, more than half of whom contracted COVID-19 in Havana.

"We need to avoid massive public gatherings and more discipline from the population is required. The epidemiological risk still exists despite significant progress made in the fight against COVID-19," said Carlos Alberto Martinez, Havana's provincial director of public health.

Residents in the Cuban capital also got on buses to visit the country's largest ice cream parlor Coppelia, which reopened its doors to the public under new social distancing rules, including the two-meter distance between tables, mandatory use of face masks and disinfection of public surfaces.

"We need to maintain high hygiene standards to protect our clients and families. The virus is like an invisible bullet. You never know who pulls the trigger," said Daniela Suarez, 19, who works as a waitress at Coppelia.

Under the guidelines of the first phase of the Cuban post-pandemic recovery plan, swimming pools have been reopened at 30 percent capacity and beaches are available for locals again.

Among people who ventured outside, Caridad Cruz, a 35-year-old mother, took a bus to Guanabo beach looking for some fresh air and relaxation.

"I am enjoying the quietness of the sea with my family but keeping distant from other visitors. I had been waiting for this moment for more than three months. Enough is enough," she said on social media.

In Havana, many people wearing face masks gathered along the seafront to enjoy the sunset during the first day of the de-escalation, some hours before bus drivers like Raineris Vega finished their work.

"After coronavirus, no city will ever be exactly the same," Vega said.