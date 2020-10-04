Hathras victim's family wants to leave village with me, not allowed by administration: Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday said the family of Hathras victim wanted to leave the village with him but was not allowed by the administration.

Azad met the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on Sunday and sought a probe in the case by a retired Supreme Court judge.

In a tweet after the meeting, Azad said, "I am stunned after the meeting with Hathras family. The parents of my sister asked me to taken them with me as they cried. My family is being threatened, I wanted to take my family with me but the administration denied permission. We will appeal in the court tomorrow."