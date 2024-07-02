 Hathras Tragedy: 'Loss Of Lives In UP Stampede Heart-Rending,' Posts President Murmu; CM Yogi To Visit On July 3
The Fulrai village in Sikandra Rao town of Hathras witnessed a massive tragedy on Tuesday after a stampede occured at a Satsang (religious event). Over 100 people have been killed in the incident and several injured in the tragic event.

President Draupadi Murmu expressed her condolences after over 100 people died in UP's Hathras stampede tragedy on July 2 | X

New Delhi, July 2: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday took to social media platform X and said that the loss of lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was heart-rending. She prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Fulrai village in Sikandra Rao town of Hathras witnessed a massive tragedy on Tuesday after a stampede occured at a Satsang (religious event). Over 100 people have been killed in the incident and several injured in the tragic event.

The suspected cause of the stampede is overcrowding, however, an investigation is underway to know about the exact cause of the incident.

"The news of the death of many devotees, including women and children, in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

News reports also said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Hathras on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the UP Chief Minister regarding the tragic incident, according to reports.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand each to the injured following the tragic stampede in Hathras.

