 Hathras Stampede: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Probe
Hathras Stampede: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Probe

121 people were killed in the incident and an FIR under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against the organisers

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Hathras: After taking the stock of the situation after the Hathras stampede incident and meeting those injured and kin of deceased in Hathras stampede incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said a judicial inquiry headed by retired High Court judge will be initiated and promised to punish those who are responsible for the lapse.

The Chief Minister said, "Our priority was to focus on the rescue and operation. A total of 121 devotees have lost their lives. They were from UP, Haryana, MP and Rajasthan. Out of the 121 deceased, 6 were from other states. 31 injured people are undergoing treatment and almost everyone is out of danger. I had a conversation with several eyewitnesses and they informed me that the incident took place after the program was over when the preacher of the Satsang was coming down from the stage, suddenly several women started going towards him to touch him and when the 'sevadars' stopped them, due to which this accident happened. The administration was not allowed by the 'sevadars' to enter inside...." 

Close to 121 people were killed and several others were injured, in a stampede that was reported during a satsang gathering arranged by a local preacher Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari aka Bhole Baba on Tuesday, July 2. Preliminary reports had suggested that over-crowding was a possible cause of the disaster.

Bhole Baba is a self-styled preacher after for a long time serving as a constable with Uttar Pradesh police.

