Hathras Stampede: SC Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe Into Incident By 5-Member Expert Committee

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to enquire into the Hathras stampede incident where more than 100 people were killed on July 2.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the matter will be listed.

"I have given my listing orders already. It will be listed," told the CJI to the lawyer Vishal Tiwari who mentioned the matter for early hearing.

About The Plea

The plea sought direction from the committee to suggest and frame guidelines and safety measures to avoid such incidents in a large number of public gatherings.

The petition further sought direction to the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before the apex court in the Hathras stampede incident and initiate legal action against the persons, authorities, and officials for their negligent conduct.

It asked the top court to direct all the State governments to issue directions and guidelines to prevent stampedes or other incidents for the safety of the public in organising any religious events or other events where a large number of public gatherings.

Read Also Hathras Stampede: 6 Officials Including SDM Suspended After SIT Probe Reveals Negligence

About The Hathras Stampede Incident

More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed after a stampede broke out at a 'Satsang' organised by a self-styled godman, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

As per reports, the event drew in a crowd of over two lakh devotees, while permission was only granted to have around 80,000 attendees.

In his plea, the advocate cited several such stampede-like events that have occurred in the past including the Kumbh Mela stampede in 1954 where around 800 persons were reported dead, the Mecca Masjid stampede of 2007 where 16 were reported dead, the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine deaths in 2022, the deaths during Dussehra celebrations at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna in 2014 and the death of around 104 Sabarimala devotees at Pulmedu in Idukki.

"Such incident prima facie depicts the serious condition of responsibility lapse, negligence, and unfaithful duty of care towards the public by the government authorities. Over the past decade, various incidents have taken place in our country wherein due to mismanagement, the lapse in duty, and negligent maintenance activities, there have been cases of huge public casualties which could have been avoided yet due to such arbitrary and undone actions have led to such work," the plea stated.