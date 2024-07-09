Hathras Stampede: 6 Officials Including SDM Suspended After SIT Probe Reveals Negligence

Hathras Stampede Horror | X

Hathras: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the stampede in Hathras recommended action against six officials for negligence in performing their duties, following which they have been suspended from their services.

The local SDM, CO, Tehsildar, Inspector, and Chowki in charge have been held responsible for negligence in performing their duties.

About The Suspended Officials

The suspended officials include Sub-District Magistrate of Sikandrarao, the Police Circle Officer of Sikandrarao, the Station Officer of Sikandrarao, the Tehsildar of Sikandrarao, Chowki Incharge of Kachora, and Chowki Incharge of Pora.

The investigation committee also found the program organizer and tehsil-level police and administration guilty.

The SIT probing the stampede mishap recorded 119 statements and submitted a report on Tuesday stating that the committee that organized the 'Satsang' was responsible for inviting more people than permitted.

2nd July Hathras stampede | SIT report states that the negligence by event organizers is the main reason behind the incident. The SIT also holds local administration accountable. The two-member SIT also states that a conspiracy is not denied, but in-depth investigation is needed.… pic.twitter.com/PW5GYSNupN — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2024

The program was not taken seriously by the said officials, and senior officials were not even informed, following which the SIT recommended action against the concerned officials.

Details Revealed By The Report

As per the report, the Sub-district Magistrate of Sikandrarao granted permission for the event without inspecting the venue and did not inform senior officials.

The SIT of ADG Zone Agra and the Divisional Commissioner of Aligarh, established immediately after the accident during the Satsang on July 2 in Sikandrarao of Hathras district, inspected the incident site on July 2, 3, and 5.

During the investigation, statements were collected from a total of 125 individuals, including administrative and police officials, the general public, and eyewitnesses.

Additionally, copies of news articles related to the incident, on-site videography, photographs, and video clippings were reviewed. The key findings of the investigation committee's report are as follows:

In the preliminary investigation, the SIT held the event organizers primarily responsible for the accident based on eyewitness accounts and other evidence.

Possibility Of A Major Conspiracy Not Ruled Out

Based on the investigation and actions taken so far, the investigation committee has not ruled out the possibility of a major conspiracy behind the accident and has emphasized the need for a thorough investigation.

The organizers obtained permission for the event by concealing facts. The conditions applicable for the permission were not followed. They did not make adequate and smooth arrangements despite inviting an unexpected crowd, nor did they comply with the conditions set by the local administration for the program.

People associated with the organizing committee have been found guilty of spreading chaos. The SIT concluded that the organizing committee misbehaved with the police and attempted to prevent the local police from inspecting the program venue.

The Satsang performers and the crowd were allowed to mingle without any security arrangements. Despite the large crowd, no barricading or passage arrangements were made, and when the accident occurred, members of the organizing committee fled from the scene.

About The Hathras Stampede Incident

The incident took place at a religious 'Satsang' event of self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias 'Bhole Baba,' in Fulari village, Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, on July 2.

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the Hathras stampede incident, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court last week.

#WATCH | Hathras, UP: Dev Prakash Madhukar, main accused in Hathras stampede sent to 14-day judicial custody by CJM court. pic.twitter.com/HM1fzIwAca — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

Madhukar had been absconding, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for information leading to his arrest.

He was finally apprehended on July 5 in the national capital. Additionally, two other accused, Ramprakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav, were also arrested, according to the police.