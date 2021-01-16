Hathras rape: Parties watch audio, video clips in High Court

Lucknow

The parties to the Hathras rape case watched related audio and video clippings before the Allahabad HC on Saturday.

The electronic and print media had vociferously reported on the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman from Hathras in UP, on the basis of which the court took cognisance of the matter, expressing that the conduct of the district police and administration amounted to depriving the victim's family of its fundamental right of a dignified cremation. In the presence of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspr­eet Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court, senior lawyer JN Mathur, Additional Advocate General VK Sahi, UP home secretary Tarun Gaba, the then Hathras district magistrate Pravin Kumar and SP Vikrant Veer as well as the brother and sister-in-law of the victim and their lawyer Seema Kushwaha watched the clippings.