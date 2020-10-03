Hathras Case: Amid massive outcry, Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe into rape-murder of Dalit woman

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI probe into the entire Hathras case," a tweet from the CM Office said.

This comes amid massive outrage over the alleged rape and murder of the woman and mishandling by the government. The district administration also denied entry to opposition leaders and media into the village.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were denied entry into Hathras on Thursday and were allowed on Saturday to visit the village.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".