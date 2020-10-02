Hathras Rape Case: Former NCW chief Poornima Advani's open letter to PM Narendra Modi

To,

Honourable Shri Narendra Modi Ji,

I was pained to hear the extremely bitter news of the passing away of the 20-year-old victim of the Hathras rape, yesterday morning. The news sent shivers throughout as the country was reminded of the infamous Nirbhaya case of 2012.

I must also take this opportunity to congratulate you for taking cognizance of the seriousness of this case and speaking to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, calling for the strictest of punishments for the culprits of this heinous offence. This statement reiterates the steps which your Government has committed to for the protection of women in the country and also underlines your passion to send out a loud message that there would be zero tolerance to Crimes against Women. It is extremely rare for the Prime Minister of the country to give personal regard and attention to such crimes. Grateful!