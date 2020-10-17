Hathras: Journalist, 3 CFI men charged with another sedition case

Days after the arrest of a Kerala journalist and 3 CFI members, Hathras police have now named them in another sedition case.

As per the report by the Indian Express, name of arrestees are - journalist Siddique Kappan (41), and CFI members Atiq-ur-Rahman (25), Masood Ahmed (26) and Alam (26).

Campus Front of India (CFI) is a student wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Earlier on October 5, Kappan along with three others was arrested and charged with UAPA and sedition by Uttar Pradesh. The four were arrested while they were on their way to Hathras. At present, they are lodged in Mathura jail.

A 19-year-old girl had allegedly been raped and strangulated by four accused persons on September 14. The girl later died and the case is being probed by the CBI.

The CBI team has been in the Boolgarhi village for the past four days and has interacted with the victim's father and brothers.

The CBI team had visited the houses of all the four accused on Thursday and extensively interrogated their family members.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) has claimed to have completed its investigation in the alleged gang-rape case. The three-member SIT, constituted by UP government, had begun its investigation on September 30 and taken statements of members of the victim's family, the family of the accused and other villagers.

(With inputs from agencies)