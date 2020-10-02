India

Justice for Hathras: Visuals from protest held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

By FPJ Web Desk

Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras gangrape and murder victim.

The protest was initially supposed to be held at the India Gate but was later shifted to the Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area.

Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras gangrape and murder victim.
Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar.
Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras case.
Delhi: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja take part in a protest against Hathras incident, at Jantar Mantar.
Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad takes part in a protest against Hathras incident, at Jantar Mantar.
AAP also participated in a protest against Hathras incident, at Jantar Mantar.
Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar.
Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar.
Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar.
Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar.
The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, a fortnight after she was gang-raped, was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

