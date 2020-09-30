Hathras gang-rape: Yogi Adityanath promises Rs 25 lakh, job to kin; assures speedy trial

Earlier, Opposition parties attacked the chief minister over the incident and demanded his resignation.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress leaders Sushmita Dev and Udit Raj attacked the government and said the state government tried to cover up the case, and even denied the family the right to hold last rites for the victim.

Sushmita Dev said, "The government has constituted SIT, but who will inquire the CM. First the state government said there is no rape, and only brought the victim to Delhi when her condition deteriorated."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in-charge of the state, too demanded resignation of the Chief Minister. "Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," she tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi said she was on the phone with the Hathras victim's father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair.

"He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites," she added.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras, who died in a Delhi hospital after sustaining grievous injuries during an alleged gang rape, was cremated early Wednesday in her village amid tight security.