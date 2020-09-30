Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to Yogi Adityanath; SIT to probe incident

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The SIT, according to IANS, will comprise of home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, DIG Chandra Prakash and IPS officer Poonam.

"Culprits of Hathras gangrape incident will not be spared. An SIT has been formed to investigate the incident, the team will submit a report within next 7 days. To ensure swift justice, this case will be tried in a fast-track court," said the Chief Minister.