Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to Yogi Adityanath; SIT to probe incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident of gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras. PM Modi said that strictest action should be taken against the culprits.
Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The SIT, according to IANS, will comprise of home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, DIG Chandra Prakash and IPS officer Poonam.
"Culprits of Hathras gangrape incident will not be spared. An SIT has been formed to investigate the incident, the team will submit a report within next 7 days. To ensure swift justice, this case will be tried in a fast-track court," said the Chief Minister.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has meanwhile attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the victim's family alleged that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.
The party through its official Twitter handle tweeted an image of women, possibly the victim's kin, pleading with the police. "Hathras victim's family pleading to the police in front of the ambulance to allow the body to be taken home. Yogi's police cremated the victim by locking up the family in their homes," AAP wrote and added, "#ShameOnYogi."
However, Hathras DM has denied these allegations. "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father & brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. Family members were also present at funeral," he said.
The girl was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)